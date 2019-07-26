Gor Mahia Rope In Ghanaian Forward Francis Afriyie From Mexican Side

From the look of things record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are not ready to handover their Kenyan Premier League title next season.

In a bid to defend the crown, which they won for the third time on the trot last season, K’Ogalo have further strengthened their squad by signing Ghanaian Francis Afriyie.

The 24-year-old forward, who is expected in Nairobi on Sunday before the team begins second leg of their preseason outside the capital, has reportedly penned a two-year deal.

Read:

Afriyie is joining K’Ogalo from Mexican side Murciélagos FC.

Born in Brong-Ahafo region in North Ghana, Afriyie begun his senior career with Bechem United in 2016 before moving to FK Vojvodina of Serbia and later Europe and eventually Mexico.

Gor Mahia announced signing of Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpe Gislain on Thursday as they begun to send shock waves in the transfer business.

Read Also:

They have also roped in several local talents including defender Ronack Elvis formerly of Nzoia Sugar.

Apart from chasing another KPL title, Gor will also be representing the country in the CAF Champions League.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu