Former KVDA Boss David Kimosop Arrested At JKIA Over Arror-Kimwarer Saga

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing Director (KVDA) David Kimosop has been arrested over the Arror-Kimwarer multibillion dam scandal.

Detectives arrested him on Friday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he returned into the country from Tanzania.

He joins a list of over 20 government officers, including former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge, who were arrested and charged over the scandal.

Kimosop was the only big-name who was yet to be arrested over the Ksh63 billion scam.

The officers and the company in question, CMC di Ravenna, are accused of inflating the cost of the two dams in Elgeyo Marakwet to Ksh63billion shillings from an original cost of Ksh46billion.

The former KVDA boss was fired in May following his alleged involvement in major scandals, and Francis Kipkoech appointed in his place.

Reorganisation of government

Following the corruption charges facing the Rotich and Thugge, President Kenyatta has since made new appointments.

On Wednesday, the President replaced Rotich with CS Ukuru Yattani and PS Thugge with Dr Julius Muia.

Prior to his appointment, Muia served as PS in the State Department of Planning.

The President also appointed Torome Saitoti to replace Muia at his former ministry.

