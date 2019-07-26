Ex Telkom Employees Threaten To Protest Over Sh7.2 Billion Unsettled Compensation

Over 2,600 Former Telkom employees have threatened to take to the streets over Sh7.2 billion unsettled compensation awarded to them in 2017.

A four member Retirement Benefits Authority tribunal (RBA) then, established that the retrenched workers were underpaid by the Trustees of Teleposta Pensions Scheme and Provident Fund.

Their lawyer Titus Koceyo told the RBA tribunal comprising of Kakai Cheloti, Veronica Owenda, Job Momanyi and Muthomi Thiankolu that the communications body was the sponsor of the scheme and that the formula invoked in calculating the terminal dues was wrong.

Read:

“We hereby direct the trustees of the Teleposta to compute and pay to each of the retrenchees (2,613) the benefits due to them by applying the rules of the scheme on accrued rights which is- a pension equal to 1/480th of each retrenchees final pensionable salary for each completed month of pensionable service,” the tribunal determined.

Fast forward to 2019, the ex employees say that the delayed settlement of their dues is being interfered with by influential quarters.

In a release to Weekly Citizen, some of the surviving retrenchees note that their colleagues have since succumbed to depression due to the slow pace at which the case is being handled.

Read Also:

“Some of the staff have died living their children in anguish as they don’t know how to follow up on the case,” the release read in part.

The ex Telkom staffers have resorted to taking to the streets in a bid to get an audience with those involved in making the payments.

The legal battles began in 2006, when the company laid off 11,000 workers in a restructuring aimed at cutting costs.

In 2011 however, high court judge Justice Luka Kimaru ruled that “the employees were entitled to be awarded all accrued salaries, house allowances and special damages by their employer”.

The company appealed the decision at the Court of Appeal, which upheld the High Court’s ruling.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu