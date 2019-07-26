in ENTERTAINMENT

David Ndii Insults To President Uhuru In Vernacular, Sparks Reactions

ndii
/courtesy

Economist David Ndii took to twitter to cal  out President Kenyatta calling him a brat in his kikuyu vernacular language

He commented on a tweet by the Daily Nation where the President’s remarks dismissing call by senators and governors for more revenue allocation to counties.

The Kenyans on twitter were annoyed with the tweet with some calling out David Ndii for being disrespectful to the President

Here are the reactions:

Avatar

Written by Merxcine Cush

