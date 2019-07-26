David Ndii Insults To President Uhuru In Vernacular, Sparks Reactions

Economist David Ndii took to twitter to cal out President Kenyatta calling him a brat in his kikuyu vernacular language

He commented on a tweet by the Daily Nation where the President’s remarks dismissing call by senators and governors for more revenue allocation to counties.

Read:

The Kenyans on twitter were annoyed with the tweet with some calling out David Ndii for being disrespectful to the President

Here are the reactions:

I wonder what makes you stand out. Is it your level of ideology or your heightened level of disrespect? You can disagree with some maturity. Abusive language towards someone and mentioning their mother is despicable. — W. W. Veronicah (@veronica_wamuyu) July 25, 2019

You didn't have to mention his mother. She has nothing to do with Uhuru doings or misdoings. — Faceless Individual (@Kamdooh) July 25, 2019

Dr. Ndii,we know you don't exactly admire Uhuru but a little politeness won't harm you one tiddly bit. — Robert Ndegwa (@RobbNdegwaNow) July 25, 2019

@DavidNdii I highly respect you but now you've started talking like sudi and company my company. Stay true to who you are and we'll continue to accord you the respect you deserve — Francis Kinyua (@kinyua_franc) July 26, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu