“I Warned Nairobi County Leadership that Jimmy Kiamba was Corrupt” – Jonathan Mueke

Former Nairobi County Deputy Governor Jonathan Mweke has weighed on the ruling by the anti-corruption court that former county’s Finance minister Jimmy Kiamba is in possession of unexplained assets.

On Wednesday, the court ordered Kiamba to pay the government a total of over Ksh. 317million or forfeit his Runda house to the State.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mweke noted that he was not surprised by the revelations as Kiamba was a “known thief”.

According to Mweke, he was against the appointment of Kiamba as CFO during Governor Evans Kidero’s government and was once threatened with an impeachment over his hard stance.

He noted that despite Kiamba being on suspension for misconduct at the time of the appointment, the County Assembly vetted and passed him instead of ‘competent’ Caroline Mawathe.

“I was threatened with impeachment for refusing the appointment of Jimmy Kiamba as CFO. He came 4th in the interview & therefore was not eligible (Governor is given top 3 to appoint), ” the post read in part.

He added, “I stood by the well-qualified candidate (whom I don’t know and have never met) because she came top in the interviews with 92%. County Assembly disqualified her because she had not subscribed to a financial journal 😏and then vetted and passed a known thief… what then would you expect 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

During the confrontation in 2013, between Mweke and then and chairman of the Budget and Appropriation committee Michael Ogada over who to fill the CFO position, the two traded words with Mweke accusing the assembly of sabotaging the Governor’s effort to have a competent holder.

In his Wednesday ruling, Justice Hedwig Ogundi ruled that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Court (EACC) had established a case against Kiamba.

The investigating officer in Kiamba’s case James Kariuki testified that Kiamba used a driver attached to him as well as a security guard to make questionable deposits into his bank account.

In his defence, Kiamba told the court that besides CFO job, he was engaged in other personal businesses. This includes farming, hotel business, transport, rentals and water business.

He also said his wife was involved in interior design and beauty parlour businesses.

The break down of his revenue collection as was narrated before the court is: Cattle revenue (Ksh.21,971,810), Wheat revenue (Ksh.17,094,610), maize revenue (Ksh.12,478,430), landed property (Ksh.35,000,000), Kwamga Mboya advocates (Ksh.300,000), totaling Ksh.317,648,604.

Kiamba, however, failed to convince the court as after analysis of his revenue the judge ruled that EACC had established on a balance of probability that the cash deposits which he tried to explain constitutes unexplained assets as defined under Section 2 of ACECA and should be forfeited to the State.

