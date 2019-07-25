Irate Residents Severely Injure Two Police Officers In Mob Attack

Two police officers from Molo Police Station in Nakuru were severely injured by an angry mob at the Kamwaura trading center in Kuresoi North Sub-County.

The duo was among three officers who had gone to arrest a popular businessman, Peter Waithaka.

Speaking on the incident, Kuresoi North Deputy County Commissioner Felix Watakila mentioned: “It is true the incident happened and our officers are recovering at Molo Hospital.”

“These were officers who were executing their lawful duties and we are wondering what [made] the locals to attack our officers,” he added.

Read:

He noted that investigations into the incident have commenced and warned the locals against taking the law into their own hands.

Commissioner Watakila further affirmed that the two firearms that the officers had when they were attacked were safely recovered and are at the Molo Police Station.

On his side, the businessman noted that the three officers approached him on and demanded that he accompanies them.

Mr Waithaka exclaimed: “I followed them and they bundled me into a waiting Probox car telling me that I was under arrest. I was shocked because they claimed to be police officers and that the woman claimed to be an OCS at Molo Police Station.”

Read also:

However, he noted that the officers did not have a warrant of arrest and that they were also not in uniform.