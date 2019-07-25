David Rudisha’s Wife Goes Off On Him For “Frustrating” Her Using Their Children

Two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha has been missing in action while nursing a quad muscle strain.

His wife, Lizzy Naanyu just like his fans, is looking for the Olympics champion who she claims if frustrating her through her kids.

In a Facebook post that she has since taken down, Ms Naanyu said that Rudisha was frustrating her.

Read:

“David Lekuta Rudisha stop frustrating me with my kids. To my family, my heart is heavy I can’t hold any more. I love u all,” she wrote.

Rudisha’s agent Mitchel Boeting however declined to comment on the athlete’s family matters when contacted by a local daily.

“I cannot comment on their family matters. I have not even known about the post (sic).

Read Also:

David might not compete this season. The injury healed and reoccurred. He will be late for the season and I think he will be back next season. We expect that all will be well for him,” said Boeting.

“King David” has not competed since 2017 IAAF Diamond League meeting in Shanghai.

According to sources privy to the goings-on, the president of Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Athletes Commission has not been attending the crucial meetings nor picking phone calls.

“We here at AK sometimes look for him (Rudisha) to attend some of our critical events but he doesn’t respond to our phone calls or bother to reply to our texts. CAA President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum is not happy,” said an anonymous source who spoke to the Standard.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu