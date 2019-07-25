in NEWS

Police Teargas Kenyans Protesting Against Theft At Kenya Power

Police on Thursday teargassed protesters carrying “Switch off KPLC” banners in Nairobi’s CBD area.

The group led by Al Amin Kimathi and Wanjeri Nderu marched to Uhuru Park as they demonstrated against theft by the company.

They called for decisive action by President Uhuru Kenyatta against rogue officials at Kenya Power which on Wednesday laid off 13 employees linked to the fraudulent sale of power tokens valued at Sh35.2 million.

Police lobbed the first teargas canister as the group tried to make their way to City Hall from Nyayo House.

One of the lobbyists, Bradely Ouna, was however arrested outside the Supreme Court but was later released.

“We must stop impunity and corrupt officials at Kenya Power must go. We are here to protest because there is theft happening at the Kenya Power , they are giving us additional bills.

Today we are pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta to make sure he raids Kenya Power and make sure that money stolen from us is returned. We want to tell the President that corruption and theft is not only at the Treasury bust also at Kenya Power,” Ouna said.

Here are some of the comments from Kenyans online:

Reports also indicate that a journalist was injured during the commotion.

