Governor Nyong’o, Sister Sentenced To One Month In Civil Jail In Family Inheritance Case

The High Court has sentenced Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyongó and his sister to one month in civil jail for disobeying court orders in their prolonged family inheritance case.

The duo had initially been fined Ksh400,000 each for failing to attend the sentencing of the controversial case with their kin.

Issuing the fine in May, Justice Thripsisa Cherere instructed that the two ought to pay the allocated amount within 30 days or spend one month in jail. They, however, did not adhere to the order hence the sentencing.

Furthermore, the two will be required to produce some of the documents of the embattled estate in addition to paying a liable pay of Ksh50,000 each for every month that they fail to present them in court.

At the time, the duo did not show up for the sentencing of the ruling, informing the court that they were mourning the death of their mother.

The ruling was to be made on the same day which Mama Dorcas passed on at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi where she was receiving treatment.

At the time of her passing, Mama Dorcas was 98 years old.

However, despite their notification to the court, Justice Cherere ruled out that application claiming that it was defective since they could have spared time to attend court.

She went ahead to make the ruling without the duo’s presence.

