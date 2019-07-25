No More Revealing Of Private Parts – MKU Warns Students In Dress Code Memo

The Mount Kenya University (MKU) has warned its students against indecent dressing.

In a memo on Wednesday, dean of students Martin Muiruri stated that students should not wear clothes or pants revealing their private parts to school.

“Persons dressed in clothes/pants revealing private body parts will be denied access into the University premises and will be required to go back and dress decently, ” the memo read in part.

The University with campuses in major towns across the country, further, warned students against wearing caps or hats in lecture halls, in the library, during laboratory sessions or when addressing a member of staff.

The dean directed that all male students have well-groomed hair at all times.

He further stated that ladies should not wear see-through dresses, mini-skirts, crop-tops(tumbo-cuts), and low cleavage attire.

According to dean Muiruri, such clothes should not be seen anywhere within the school’s premises.

Those who will not adhere to the dress code guideline will be given a warning before being sent home to dress appropriately.

After the third warning, the school will have no choice but to subject implicated students to a disciplinary committee.

“Warning will be given in case of breach of the dressing code. After a third warning the student will be referred to a disciplinary committee,” Muiruri said.

In Kenya, some of the educational institutions that have successfully implemented ‘descent’ dress code are Strathmore and Day Star universities.

In fact, their admission letters stipulate dress code rules that each student, joining the school, must adhere to.

