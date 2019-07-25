Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Claims ‘State Machinery’ Want Him Arrested Over DP Ruto Support

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has claimed that there are plans to silence him over his unwavering support for Deputy President William Ruto.

In a recent Facebook post, the member of DP Ruto’s allied Tanga Tanga team said some people in government have planned for his arrest next week.

“In their desperate machinations to silence all perceived DP William Ruto’s supporters, they are arranging to “deal” with some of us using all manner of issues, ” the post read in part.

According to the legislator, those behind the plans want to crucify him over the management of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

“I have information they have paid some bloggers to start running our stories from tomorrow specifically in regards to the period when I served with Hon Kang’ata as his CDF Chairman (a period I never received even a single shilling in due allowances). This is supposed to culminate to some sort of arrest next week, ” he added.

Nyoro stated the other reason why he is targeted, besides his support for the DP, is the way he questioned Interior PS Karanja Kibicho over issues that were raised by the Auditor General in his normal jurisdiction as a member of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC).

Reiterating that he will not be intimidated by an individual, Nyoro noted, “It must be understood that it’s not easy to threaten sons and daughters of peasants. We have literally lived in houses and situations worse than police cells. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa. We are African and Africa is our Business.”

In the recent past, the legislator is quoted saying that PAC will be evaluating a scandal involving police insurance.

He divulged that they would summon a top-ranking official in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National of Government whom he said was involved in the scandal.

Nyoro has also in several occasions said that auditors have been camping at his constituency offices, ‘looking for anomalies’ to implicate him in graft.

In his post, Nyoro noted that a colleague at the National Assembly intimated to him that his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichungwa is also targeted in the ongoings in the political corridors.

“About 4 weeks ago, a colleague met me in parliament and had some news to break. This was after having a drink with his friend and a former MP from Nairobi. In their usual chat, they discussed Mt Kenya politics. To cut the long story short, the former MP told him that Hon Kimani Ichungw’a and myself are the two irritants the “system” (which he was representing in the conversation) must deal with, ” he said.

