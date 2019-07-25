“Don’t Drag Me Into Your Stupidity” – Moses Kuria Tells Off Oscar Sudi Over DP Role

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has slammed his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi over his fierce attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sudi had on Wednesday unleashed attacks on the President over the recent arrests in connection to the Arror-Kimwarer multibillion dams scandal.

Saying that the government had used and dumped immediate Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Sudi told the President that he has a problem for “terming Rotich as a thief after seven years of service”.

He said he can make a better president, with the Gatundu legislator as his deputy.

However, the statement seems to have angered Kuria.

In a scathing attack on Thursday, Kuria said Sudi should not ‘drag him into his stupidity.’

“To Oscar Kipchumba Sudi. Do not drag me into your stupidity. I fight my battles in courts silently and with deference to the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution,” Kuria wrote on Facebook.

He went on, “No one helps me and I do not expect anyone to expect my help. The Matters you refer to are now subject of the court and so clearly your comments are sub-judice. Let me give you unsolicited advice. Your comments make many people to wonder how you would behave if you are allowed 50 kilometres radius from a future State House.”

On Tuesday, Rotich, his PS Kamau Thugge and more than a dozen of other state officers pleaded not guilty to corruption charges levelled against them.

The officers and the company in question, CMC di Ravenna, are accused of inflating the cost of the two dams in Elgeyo Marakwet to Ksh63billion shillings from an original cost of Ksh46billion.

The two were released on a Ksh15 million cash bail or Ksh50 million bond.

The President has since replaced Rotich with CS Ukuru Yattani and PS Thugge with Dr Julius Muia.

Prior to his appointment, Muia served as PS in the State Department of Planning.

The President also appointed Torome Saitoti to replace Muia at his former ministry.