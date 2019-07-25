M-PESA, Airtel Money Subscribers To Make Direct Payments To eBay, Facebook And Netflix In New Partnership

M-PESA, Airtel Money, Equitel mobile money users will now be able to make direct payments to international companies such as eBay, Facebook, Airbnb, Spotify, Uber and Netflix.

This follows a partnership between global payments firm Adyen and pan-African payments firm Cellulant to offer its global merchants access to key local payment methods in major African markets.

Adyen replaced Paypal on Ebay, and will now have access to 40 mobile money operators, over 600 local & international merchants and over 120 banks in Africa who work with Cellulant.

Read: Cellulant Partners With Adyen To Enable Merchants Accept Key Local Payments

“We are happy to extend our payments capabilities to Adyen and their customers. This presents a growth opportunity for global businesses who are looking to accept all forms of payments in Africa. In the next three to five years, 5 out of the top 10 world’s fastest growing economies will be in Africa and with a population of 1.2B- this is the right time for global businesses to be looking at Africa,” said David Waithaka, Cellulant Chief Business Officer for Global Payments.

Other African mobile money service providers that will be incorporated in the scheme include Tigo Pesa and MTN Mobile Money.

“Eliminating boundaries across channels and geographies will help our customers’ businesses to expand by making these markets more accessible,” said Roelant Prins, CCO at Adyen.

