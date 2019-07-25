Lilian Muli, “Community Husband” Jared Introduce Son On His First Birthday

TV presenter Lillian Muli seems to have patched up with boyfriend Jared Ombongi Nevaton after a public fall out last year.

The two celebrated their sons Liam Francis birthday and Ms. Muli shared the picture of a father and son moment on Instagram.

Though the two had a rough patch towards the end of 2018, they have since made up and are raising their son together.

So rough were things between them that the TV girl referred to her baby daddy as a “community husband” that she did not want to be associated with.

Read:

The birthday was one fit for a prince. The theme colours, according to some of the photos shared on her Instagram page, were blue and white.

“Liam Francis is one Today. Happy Birthday my darling prince,” she captioned one photo.

Here is the photo:

View this post on Instagram Daddy and Toto. Liam Francis…#BossBaby #Babyswag#DaddyBoss A post shared by Lillian Muli The Brand (@lilmuli) on Jul 24, 2019 at 7:42am PDT

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu