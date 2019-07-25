Racial Target Krepin Diatta Receives Loads of Love At Home (Video)

As the cliché goes east or west home is best. Senegalese midfielder Krepin Diatta found this true when he returned to his native Ziguinchor on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Club Brugge player, who was a target for racial abuse during the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, received loads of warmth and love from his kinsmen, who lined the streets to great and be part of his success.

Krepin Diatta was put in an unusual position of being racially abused by a fellow African after a model tweeted out that he looks like a ‘frog’.

Senegal's Krepin Diatta returned to where he's accepted most, his native Ziguinchor to lots of love on Wednesday. Video/Courtesy pic.twitter.com/gatE2qcTFf — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) July 25, 2019

She didn’t stop there, however, and went on to claim that she wouldn’t marry him even for 50 million dollars.

Diatta in response took the high road in the situation, posting a message of tolerance and acceptance on social media. He referenced the fact that he gets made fun of for looking a certain way by the African community itself and advocated that they should stick together to eliminate racism.

It is the same unity and support he received when he visited his home village on Wednesday.

Diatta was voted young player of the 2019 AFCON. His screemer against Tanzania at the group stage was one of the best goals of the tournament.

