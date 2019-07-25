List Of Senior Kisumu County Officials Reaping Hefty Pays On Suspicious Payroll

Kisumu County Government has overtime been rocked with numerous claims of corruptions cases as well as nepotism and favouritism in the government appointments.

According to a recent report, it has emerged that there are several senior county officials who were hired without the government following the due process and are earning hefty salaries plus allowances.

In as much as the public service, human resources of recruitment have clearly stipulated the procedures to be followed, the county government of Kisumu has been accused of failing to adhere to it.

It is recorded that when an administration wants to hire staff, the process should be carried out by the county public service board.

They should then have an advertisement of the vacancies in at least two mass circulating newspapers after which applicants shortlisted for job interviews.

Furthermore, a suitability test ought to be carried out by PSB for those who are directly appointed by the governor.

A source who spoke to Citizen Weekly revealed that the county government of Kisumu has a huge number of workers who earn millions of shillings but having not gone through the rigorous recruitment exercise.

Some of the senior county officials believed to have been “illegally” employed include:

Alloyce Ager – Director Governor’s Press Unit

Haggai Kadiro – Director Administration

Victor Nyagaya – Nairobi Liaison Officer

Bob Madanje – Director Protocol

Abala Wanga- Seconded to Lake Region Economic Bloc

Nicodemus Ochung – Director Liquor

Nicholas Migot — Governor’s IT Advisor

George Omondi – Economic Advisor

Victor Obondi – Chief of Staff

Idris Odhiambo – No Portfolio

Peter Abiero – Sub-county Administrator Kisumu East

Eddy Illa – Communication Officer

Lennox Omondi – Social Media Officer

James Kokise – Protocol Assistant

