Harambee Stars Drop In Latest FIFA Ranking

Kenya’s senior men’s national team, the Harambee Stars, has dropped two places to position 107 in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Stars failed to go past the group stage in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The team managed a single win against neighbors Tanzania and lost twice against eventual champions Algeria and runners-up Senegal in Group C.

Despite losing the 2019 AFCON final to Algeria’s Fennecs, Terenga Lions of Senegal remains the best ranked African team moving up two places to position 20.

Tunisia is second at 29, while AFCON second runners up Nigeria shot up to 29th to become the 4th best ranked African team.

Champions Algeria are the biggest gainers moving a whooping 28 places up to 40th.

Africa Ranking

1. Senegal – 20

2. Tunisia – 29

3. Nigeria – 33

4. Algeria – 40

5. Morocco – 41

East Africa Ranking

1. Uganda – 80

2. Kenya – 107

3. Rwanda – 133

4. Tanzania – 137

World Ranking

1. Belgium

2. Brazil

3. France

4. England

5. Uruguay

