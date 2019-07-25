“Gov’t Has No Money” – Uhuru Dismisses Governors Call For More Revenue

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Thursday dismissed the call by the council of governors for the allocation of more revenue to the counties.

Speaking during the burial of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Uhuru affirmed that the government has no money adding that the county governments ought to generate their own income.

President Kenyatta dismisses Council of Governors’ call for more money for the counties. “Huwezi ukakula kile ambacho haujapanda. Tunataka county zetu zifanye kazi lakini ukienda uitishe pesa ambazo hazipo, zitatoka wapi?” he said. pic.twitter.com/RhU2uRbAWY — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 25, 2019

On Tuesday the CoG chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya noted that the county governments will not be able to pay their employees and service providers in good time following a disagreement they had with the National Assembly and the Senate.

The two houses differed over the Division of Revenue Bill that affects the allocation of revenue to the county governments.

The stalemate over Division of Revenue Bill forced governors to move to court seeking its guidance over the matter.

The National Assembly tabled a revised Division of Revenue Bill on Tuesday that sought to allocate Ksh316.5 billion to county governments.

The move is expected to end the standoff between the Senate and the August House.

This is after it had earlier recommended equitable share of revenue of Ksh310 billion to the county governments, a Bill which was defeated during the meditation exercise.

Addressing the media, Oparanya noted that the counties will not be able to run their operations solely on their revenue.

He went ahead to warn unions, private sectors, employees and citizens receiving services from counties to prepare for the tough period.

