Francis Kimanzi Steps Down As Mathare United Coach, Salim Ali To Replace Him

francis kimanzi
[Courtesy]

Francis Kimanzi has stepped down as Mathare United coach after four seasons in charge to focus on his new post as the Harambee Stars assistant coach, the club has confirmed.

Salim Ali, who was his assistant, has been elevated to takeover the role with immediate effect ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League season kicking off next month.

“Ali, who has been serving as assistant coach for the last four seasons, takes over from Francis Kimanzi who has stepped aside to focus on his position at the national football team, Harambee Stars,” a club statement reads.

francis kimanzi
Ali Salim. [Courtesy]
