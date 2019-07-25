Exposed: Fake Expats At DT Dobie Taking Kenyans’ Job Opportunities

DT Dobie management is on the spot for hiring foreign ‘expats’ for jobs that can be done by Kenyans, hence depriving them opportunities in their own country.

On the top is the list is the managing director Mr Ian Middleton, who allegedly has been rejected in several companies outside Kenya.

He is a former executive of motor dealer CMC Automobiles in Tanzania, where he also worked as a chief executive.

Mr Middleton has also held positions of general manager, Tata Motors in Zambia and managing director, Alliance Autos Nigeria Limited.

Another ‘expat’ is Mr Alexander Helfritz, the sales director termed as clueless by his juniors. Helfritz has by all means tried to keep a low profile to avoid attracting the attention of the government, which has of late been trying to oust illegal immigrants like him.

Just like any other motor vehicle company, it offers after-sale services, mostly done by locals. However, at DT Dobie, the department is headed by Mr Steve Farrel.

“We have many Kenyan who are more than qualified to perform these roles. It is absurd to have an expat MD to sell cars to Kenyans, sales director to manage sales in Kenya and after sales director who is a foreigner,” says an insider who sought anonymity.

The authenticity of their work permits in Kenya are questionable, and are suspected to have bribed their way to get them through rogue immigration department staffers.

Other motor vehicle companies in Kenya have Kenyans holding such positions, with one or two foreigners. For instance, Toyota Kenya has a Kenyan managing director while Isuzu has Rita Kavashe. CMC Motors have Kenyan directors and MD’s too.

Stakeholders are now calling upon the government to investigate how the ‘expats’ were issued with work permits for jobs that can be done by Kenyans.

