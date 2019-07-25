Beyonce Snubbed East Africa In Gift Album, Mushroom’s John Katana Says

Legendary musician John Katana of ‘Them Mushrooms band’ has said that Kenyan artists and creatives should have been involved in Bey once’s album which featured artists from Nigeria and South Africa.

Katana said that the phrase Hakuna Matata was made popular by then in the 80s in their song Jambo Kenya .

He said the album which was a love letter to Africa snubbed artists from East Africa yet the scenes from the movie Lion King are heavily borrowed from Kenya and Tanzania.

Last year there was a petition by African artists to have Disney to drop thetrade mark over a Hakuna Matata which is a swahili phrase.

The Album features , Nigerians Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazy, Shatta Wale, Tekno, Yemi Alade and Busiswa from South Africa.

