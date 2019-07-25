Betty Kyallo Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours, Talks About Mystery Man

K24’s Betty Kyallo has denied being heavy with child but is indeed seeing someone special.

Speaking to Word Is, the media personality said that her daughter (Ivanna) is not yet ready for a brother or sister and the baby talk was going to scare her mother.

“Lol, pregnant! Aki mnapenda kupangia mtu maisha, you’ll scare my mum. No, I’m not. Maybe in a few years. For now, Ivanna (her daughter) can’t even stand another child getting my attention,” she said.

When it comes to the man in her life, she is keeping him to herself and enjoying their time together away from the limelight.

“Tulisema 2019 tunawaficha. I want to enjoy time with him silently. It’s better and sweeter,” the posh Flair By Betty salon CEO said.

Asked about whether she and the mystery man will be walking down the aisle soon, the mother of one noted that she is not in a hurry to say “I Do” to anyone right now.

“I’m not in a hurry to get married again. For now, mbele iko sawa,” Kyallo said.

Her ex husband and baby daddy Dennis Okari exchanged nuptials with his wife Naomi Joy on February 15.

But after Okari came Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who dated the bubbly Kyallo for a while and later came the messy break up.

Governor 001 took back everything he had once given to Kyallo out of love. This included a fully furnished apartment in Kilimani, a BMW X6.

Porsche Cayene was however repossessed as she drove along Mombasa Road near Nyayo Stadium.

The guards asked her to pick her personal effects before handing over the car keys.

