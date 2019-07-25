Anerlisa Muigai Makes It To Top Ten Instagram Rich List, Her Post Worth Ksh352,000

Nero Water Company chief executive Anerlisa Muigai has been ranked as the eighth African on Instagram’s Rich List.

According to a compilation made by Britain’s Hooper HQ, Anerlisa’s Instagram post is estimated to be worth Ksh352,000.

With a following of 834,000 people, the Keroche Breweries heiress is the only Kenyan who made it on the Instagram Rich List.

She consequently has been globally placed at the 129 position of the 136 Instagram users ranked in the list.

She has been topped by the likes of Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah and Nigerian musician Davido.

The Rich List has been dominated by Nigerians, with the users taking up five of the ten positions.

Among them are, Davido who is ranked 38th in the world, actress Funke Akibelle Bello (45), Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun (46), singer Tiwa Savage (48) and make up artist Jackie Aina (131).

Mo Salah is the highest African on the list taking up the 26th spot worldwide.

Kylie Jenner tops the global list, as she is claimed to earn Ksh131million per post. Singer Ariana Grande and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo follow in closely in the second and third positions taking on approximately Ksh103 million and Ksh101 million respectively.

