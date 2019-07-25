AfroCan Basketball Championship: Kenya Morans Edge Out Tunisia To Earn A Spot In The Semi Finals

The Kenya Morans edged out Tunisia to earn a spot in the semi finals in the on going AfroCan Basketball Championship.

The game that took to overtime sawa Moran’s extend their winning streak beating the Northerners 82-76.

Seven footer Bush Wamukota turned the lights out for the Tunisians scoring 21points and managing 14 rebounds. Captain Griffin Ligare also gave a good account of himself handling all the pressure that the over time came with.

The team now await to face Morocco in the semi finals.

