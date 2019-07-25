17 Percent Of Gambling Losers Try Committing Suicide – Survey

40 percent of Kenyans place bets on a daily basis with 84 percent using their earnings.

This is according to an Infotrack survey released on Thursday. According to the survey 74 percent of the gamblers are men with the women’s participation standing at 26 per cent.

Contrary to popular belief that betting is more rampant in urban areas, the survey shows that Rift Valley region is leading at 30 per cent. This percentage is comprised of youths aged between 18 and 35 years.

59 per cent of the gamblers did however express a desire to quit, unsuccessfully while 71 percent of the Kenyans interviewed choose to try again when they lose a bet.

According to the survey, 40 percent of Kenyans place multiple bets daily despite the addictive nature.

The survey, conducted between June 22 to 23 also shows that 17 percent of the gamblers who lose their bets consider taking their own lives.

In a bid to safeguard its citizenry, the government last week deported 17 foreign directors of betting firms, days after withdrawing the operating licences of a number of companies.

Betting licences of 27 firms, including top firms SportPesa and Betin Kenya, were not renewed from July 1, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation about their suitability to operate in the country.

Online sports betting has grown over the years to rake in a combined revenue of Sh204 billion. Again, in May, the government introduced new gambling regulations, banning outdoor advertising and on social media.

