Willy Paul Reveals Little Known Secret Of His 12-month-old Son With Arabian Lover

Controversial gospel singer Willy Paul has for the very first time disclosed little known secrets in his life.

Speaking during an interview in a local media, the Shado Mado crooner disclosed that he has a 12-month-old son.

Pozee revealed that the mother of his son is a woman of Arab descent.

He, however, declined to reveal her identity.

“I have a child, he is now 12 months old. His name is King Damian; by that name alone he is already a star,” he stated.

On whether he has an intention of marrying his baby mama, the singer dismissed the question saying, “I like keeping such details private.”

In the most recent past, there have been rumours that Pozee is dating Tanzanian singer Nandy, claims that both artists have dismissed in media interviews and on social media.

They have collaborated on two songs, ‘Njiwa’ in June 2018 and ‘Hallelujah’ in March 2019.

Unlike most celebrities, the Saldido Records Founder stated that he will not be opening a social media account for his son.

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss Diamond Platnumz, Kenyan gospel rapper Eko Dydda are some of the celebrities whose children have social media accounts.

“I do not have time for petty fame; because you can never be sure if, when the child grows up, he/she would want that kind of lifestyle,” he stated.

Pozee recently released Shado Mado song with Jamaican songbird Alaine after creating a buzz on social media that she has been snubbing him.

During the interview, he revealed that in the recent past he has recorded five songs with the singer that are yet to be released, further, adding that in total he has about 300 songs that are yet to hit the interwebs.

He noted that the songs will be released in due course.

