Vera Cautions “Haters” Waiting For Dramatic End Of Relationship With New Lover Jimmy (Photos)

Socialite cum businesswoman Vera Sidika is in a new relationship with a hunky Tanzanian doctor, Jimmy Chansa.

But with things going so well between them, “haters” are already predicting a dramatic end.

Jimmy has been in the country for the past two weeks and well things have been intense between them if their social media posts are anything to go by.

Vera, not one to listen to her detractors, has noted that she is indeed very happy with the Tanzanian and tings will be different this time.

“The same people claiming they are waiting for break up drama are the same who said they are waiting for break up with Senegalese guy… but they never saw it. Just because it happened before doesn’t mean it’s a pattern. There’s reasons to why things happened that way, during that time and none of you all will ever understand. So keep waiting for break up drama that will never come,” wrote Vera.

“I’m happy and peace where I’m at and none of you all negativity can change that. Haven’t been this genuinely happy in such a longtime. Blessed to have him in my life love you baby.”

Before Jimmy was singer Otile Brown who Vera shamed for his lack of skill in the bedroom.

“In laws, I have a kind request may you pals stop claiming that O.B mjulubeng (D*ck) made me sing. First of all . its small and should probably be called kijulubeng not mjulubeng. If you think am lying ask the girls he’s fucked before. I was the one even teaching him how to f**ck and still never got it. It was a topic of discussion from time to time,” she wrote then.

Theirs was a drama filled relationship with at a lot of breaking and making up. But the straw that really broke the camel’s back was a car loan from Otile.

This, Vera said was too big an ask.

The two, we understand are now in speaking terms. The singer is happy with Ethiopian bae, Nabayet.

