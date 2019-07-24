War Of Words As Tanasha Responds To Zari’s Catty Remarks (Video)

The war of wars between Diamond Platnumz’s lover Tanasha Donna and her “predecessor” Zari Hassan is clearly not about to end any time soon.

In a recent interview with Millard Ayo, Zari claimed that she came to learn of her ex’s current beau Tanasha through social media as she was always on her comment section advertising things.

During the interview, Zari mentioned: “I have never contacted Tanasha and I didn’t know her until people started tagging me claiming that Tanasha was always on my page advertising stuff.

“I have never met her but she was in my comment section a lot, advertising so that is how I know that name popped up,” she added.

Following her claims, Tanasha has been coerced to explain herself asserting that her account has been hacked severally and the hacker used her account to advertise on other people’s pages.

“About two years ago or less, my page got hacked on IG and all those who have been following me from Day 1 know that. The guy was from TZ and hacked me about 2, 3 times. So before I got back my account, he apparently went to advertise my page on different platforms. So sorry to disappoint but let me just set the record straight in Shaggie’s voice ‘It wasn’t me,” Tasha wrote.

Initially, speaking to Ayo TV in Tanzania, the flashy Ugandan businesswoman noted that she does not know Tanasha but only saw her on her page.

She reiterated: “I never knew about Tanasha until people started tagging me in her photos on Instagram. I’ve never met her and don’t know her but she was always in my comment section.”

In 2018, Zari’s Instagram account was also hacked.

At the time, the hackers deleted some pictures, uploaded explicit ones and changed her bio. In the edited version of her profile, the hackers demanded $4,000 in the form of Bitcoins in exchange for her account.

Hackers of Zari’s Instagram account then threw her followers into confusion after they started sharing Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto’s photos on the account.

The images uploaded on the boss lady’s account forced her manager Galston Anthony to state that Zari was not in any way involved in posting the photos of her baby daddy.

