in NEWS

Lawyer Soyinka Lempaa Arrested For Taking Times Tower Photo, Detained At The ATPU

129 Views

soyinka lempaa
City Lawyer Soyinka Lempaa. [Courtesy]

A lawyer was on Wednesday arrested by officers guarding the Times Tower where Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is located.

According to a tweep identified as Alamin Kimathi, the advocate and former journalist Soyinka Lempaa was apprehended for taking a picture of the building.

Soyinka has apparently been taken to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

Kahawa Tungu understands that the lawyer was arrested for capturing this particular image;

soyinka lempaa
Picture Taken By Lawyer Soyinka Lempaa. [Courtesy]
The ex-KBC journo was awarded a Ksh2,052,764 compensation for unfair termination of his employment and failing to raise his salary upon promotion.

In his ruling, Justice Mathews Nduma found that the termination of his employment in July 2012 was unlawful and unfair.

The lawyer had been at the national broadcaster for eight years but even after being promoted from Job Group BA5 to BA2 in November 2010, he was not paid the requisite remuneration attributed to his grade, unlike three other former colleagues.

He was at the time entitled to a house allowance of Ksh370,000, entertainment allowance of Ksh80,000 and salary arrears of Ksh362,400.

Justice Nduma awarded Lempaa Ksh102,135 one month salary in lieu of notice, underpayment of Ksh 918,000, payment in lieu of leave of Ksh 171,892, Law Society of Kenya subscription of Ksh34, 657 and compensation amounting to Ksh825,080.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

dpp appeal lenient sentencing

Company Centered In Arror-Kimwarer Dams Scandal Contradicts DPP Haji’s Statement On The Case