Lawyer Soyinka Lempaa Arrested For Taking Times Tower Photo, Detained At The ATPU

A lawyer was on Wednesday arrested by officers guarding the Times Tower where Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is located.

According to a tweep identified as Alamin Kimathi, the advocate and former journalist Soyinka Lempaa was apprehended for taking a picture of the building.

Soyinka has apparently been taken to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

Kahawa Tungu understands that the lawyer was arrested for capturing this particular image;

The ex-KBC journo was awarded a Ksh2,052,764 compensation for unfair termination of his employment and failing to raise his salary upon promotion.

In his ruling, Justice Mathews Nduma found that the termination of his employment in July 2012 was unlawful and unfair.

The lawyer had been at the national broadcaster for eight years but even after being promoted from Job Group BA5 to BA2 in November 2010, he was not paid the requisite remuneration attributed to his grade, unlike three other former colleagues.

He was at the time entitled to a house allowance of Ksh370,000, entertainment allowance of Ksh80,000 and salary arrears of Ksh362,400.

Justice Nduma awarded Lempaa Ksh102,135 one month salary in lieu of notice, underpayment of Ksh 918,000, payment in lieu of leave of Ksh 171,892, Law Society of Kenya subscription of Ksh34, 657 and compensation amounting to Ksh825,080.

