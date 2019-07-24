You Have A Problem – Oscar Sudi Tells President Kenyatta Over Rotich Graft Case – Video

The ruling Jubilee Party is facing a major rift following Treasury CS Henry Rotich’s arrest over the Arror-Kimwarer dams scandal.

Speaking to journalists today, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi appeared to ‘insult’ President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling him he has a problem for “terming Rotich as a thief after seven years of service”.

The MP went ahead to tell the President that he (Sudi) can be a better president, if given a chance. Sudi accused the President of “using and dumping hard working people like Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge”.

Here’s the video:-

“Within three months I can do better than Uhuru. I will get a deputy like Moses Kuria and we will perform better”, said Sudi.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukuru Yattani has been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Treasury cabinet secretary in an acting capacity following the implication of Henry Rotich in Arror and Kimwarer multibillion dam scandal.

The president also named Dr Julius Muia as Finance Principal Secretary to replace Kamau Thugge who is facing similar charges alongside 26 other government officials.

Prior to his appointment, Muia served as PS in the State Department of Planning.

In a statement from State House on Wednesday, Spokesperson Kanze Dena noted that the move is aimed at ensuring the smooth running of operations at the National Treasury.

“In order to ensure smooth operations and continuity at the National Treasury and in line Ministries following the Court Order affecting the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning Mr Henry Rotich and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Dr Kamau Thugge, His Excellency the President has made the following changes to the organization of Government, ” the statement read in part.

The President also appointed Torome Saitoti to replace Muia at the State Department of Planning.

The reorganization of government also saw Immigration PS retired Major General Gordon Kihalangwa appointed PS for the Ministry of Defence.

On Tuesday, Rotich, Thugge and more than a dozen of other state officers pleaded not guilty to corruption charges levelled against them.

