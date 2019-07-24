Ombeta Skips Hearing Of Murder Case Again As Justice Lessit Gives New Directive

Criminal law lawyer Cliff Ombeta on Wednesday failed to show up in court yet again for the mention of the Willie Kimani murder case.

The lawyer, who is representing three accused persons charged with the murder of Kimani, had skipped the court session on July 16, citing illness.

On July 12, Ombeta donned sweatpants and a cap to court, maintaining that he’ll not appear in court while he’s unwell.

He, however, declined to disclose details of his ailment.

Read: ‘I Will Not Attend Court While Unwell,’ Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Declares

“My ailment, in as much as the court wants to know what it is, is not in their domain. It is between me and my doctor.”

“I will not be in court on Monday, because that appointment is there and it is crucial for me and my health. I will not proceed with this matter today, I will not proceed with this matter on Monday”, the city lawyer stated.

Ombeta’s lawyer, Sam Nyaberi, told Justice Jessie Lessit that he is still unwell, but recovering.

On Wednesday, Justice Lessit directed Ombeta to delegate the case to another lawyer if he will still be unwell by the next hearing on August 8.

Read Also: Lawyer Cliff Ombetta Drops Fake Doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu As Client

Police informer Peter Ngugi was assigned a new lawyer after he publicly denounced the female lawyer who was representing him in the case.

He had told the court that he needed a male lawyer, stating that he had no faith with the then female representative.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu