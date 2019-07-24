Liverpool Star Mo Salah Spotted In Kenya (Photo)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been spotted in Nairobi, Kenya.

A photo of the Egyptian and a fan circulated online early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Salah, who is yet to link up with the Reds, who are currently in the US for pre-season, is putting up at Hilton hotel.

Read:

Salah took part in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt where the host exited the tournament at the quarters.

His teammate Sadio Mané, who led Senegal to the AFCON final, will link up with the rest of the Liverpool squad on 5th August.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu