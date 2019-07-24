in SPORTS

Liverpool Star Mo Salah Spotted In Kenya (Photo)

159 Views

mo salah
MOHAMED SALAH CROWNED AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR. / COURTESY

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been spotted in Nairobi, Kenya.

A photo of the Egyptian and a fan circulated online early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Salah, who is yet to link up with the Reds, who are currently in the US for pre-season, is putting up at Hilton hotel.

mo salah
[Courtesy]
Read: Mo Salah Wins Second BBC African Player Of The Year Gong

Salah took part in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt where the host exited the tournament at the quarters.

His teammate Sadio Mané, who led Senegal to the AFCON final, will link up with the rest of the Liverpool squad on 5th August.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

MP John Waluke Apologizes To Raila, Tuju Over Demeaning Remarks Captured On Video
Cliff Ombeta

Ombeta Skips Hearing Of Murder Case Again As Justice Lessit Gives New Directive