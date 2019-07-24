Famous Lwang’ni Beach Food Kiosks Demolished To Pave Way For Expansion Of Kisumu Port

The Kenya Railways has demolished the famous food kiosks of Lwang’ni Beach in Kisumu. Kiosk owner on Tuesday night were forced to rescue their property after Kenya Railways bulldozers moved in to clear the land and to pave the way for expansion of the Kisumu Port ahead of its planned commissioning in August.

The food kiosks are almost synonymous with Kisumu when tourists visit the lakeside city as the beach is famed for the Ugali and fish delicacy.

According to the Kenya Railways, they had given an eviction notice to the traders who were on the Akamba Line and Lwang’ni Beach adjacent to the shores of Lake Victoria.

“You are therefore given one month notice to vacate your business out of Kenya Railways land to pave way for revitalisation, expansion and operation of the Kisumu Port,” the notice from KR acting managing director Philip Mainga read in part.

The Kenya Railways had given the vendors temporary leases that could be terminated with the issuance of one month notice.

“Either party may terminate this agreement/term of lease at any time during subsistence of the tenancy by giving one month notice in writing.”

