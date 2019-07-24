Tanzanian Songstress Lulu Diva Talks About Dating, Marrying Starehe MP Jaguar

Singer turned politician Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar is apparently dating Tanzanian songstress Lulu Abbas best known by her stage moniker Lulu Diva.

Speaking to Global Publishers, the Mapopo hitmaker revealed that she and the Kenyan lawmaker have been dating for four months now.

Many have accused her of publicly speaking about dating Jaguar for the clout, claims she has denied. According to her, theirs is a pure love that will hopefully lead to marriage.

”We have been dating for the past four months, we wanted it to be secret but now we have decided to go public. It is not abrupt as people think,” she said.

Also speaking to Ijumaa Wikienda, Lulu revealed that she and the Starehe MP were vacationing in Dubai and were intending to travel back together to Kenya.

It has also been said that they were spotted together at a Tanzanian airport.

Asked about Jaguar’s alleged xenophobic remarks, Lulu said that she is only concentrating on their relationship.

Lulu was before Jaguar dating fellow artist Rich Mavoko.

