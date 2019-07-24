Kirigo Ng’arua “Thirsts” For Nyashinski, Asks For A “Through Pass”

Media personality Kirigo Ng’arua is shooting her shot and her eye is trained at singer, rapper Nyashinski.

Nyash as he is popularly known was at a meeting with fellow artistes; Nameless, Bien Aime, Size 8, Ringtone, Otile Brown, earlier on in the week when Kirigo made her interest in him known.

The former Citizen TV anchor left a cheeky comment on Bien Aime’s Instagram page asking whether the Mungu Pekee crooner was single.

Read:

“Bien huyo beshte yako @realshinski huwa single ama? nipatie thru pass.. 😜😜😜😜,” she wrote.

Bien is yet to respond but her close friend and TV personality Terryanne Chebet did.

She said, “thirsty people one side 💦💦💦💦.”

But according to Kirigo it is the season of “shooting shots.”

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 please..I thought you told me it’s shoot your shot season no??🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” she responded to Chebet’s “thirsty” remark.

According to a local blog however, Nyashinski is in a relationship with Zia Bett, the founder of Zia Collection.