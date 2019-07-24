Kirigo Ng’arua “Thirsts” For Nyashinski, Asks For A “Through Pass”

Media personality Kirigo Ng’arua is shooting her shot and her eye is trained at singer, rapper Nyashinski.
Nyash as he is popularly known was at a meeting with fellow artistes; Nameless, Bien Aime, Size 8, Ringtone, Otile Brown, earlier on in the week when Kirigo made her interest in him known.
The former Citizen TV anchor left a cheeky comment on Bien Aime’s Instagram page asking whether the Mungu Pekee crooner was single.
Read: Diamond Reunites With His Children Months After Unfollowing Them On Social Media [Photo]
“Bien huyo beshte yako @realshinski huwa single ama? nipatie thru pass.. 😜😜😜😜,” she wrote.
Bien is yet to respond but her close friend and TV personality Terryanne Chebet did.
She said, “thirsty people one side 💦💦💦💦.”
But according to Kirigo it is the season of “shooting shots.”
“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 please..I thought you told me it’s shoot your shot season no??🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” she responded to Chebet’s “thirsty” remark.
According to a local blog however, Nyashinski is in a relationship with Zia Bett, the founder of Zia Collection.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments