Kenya Morans Beat Ivory Coast To Advance To Quarters in AfroCan Basketball Championship

Kenya Morans
The Kenya basketball team, the Morans made a good account of their outing in Bamako,Mali after they trounced Ivory Coast 85-83 in the second round of the championship.

The Morans came from a ten point deficit to win the highly contested match.

TylorOngwae was Kenya’s hero as he sunk in the game winner with just two seconds left on the clock.The zone 5most valuable player had 22points to his name making history in the inaugural tournament.

The Morans will now face Tunisia in the quarter finals. This year, the Morans have broken all barriers restoring the respect that had been lost in later years.

Written by Merxcine Cush

