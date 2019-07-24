Here’s The ‘Untouchable’ Machakos County Fake Engineer

Professionals in the Machakos County Government are now asking the Engineering Board of Kenya (EBK) to intervene and rid them of a fake engineer who has reigned tall in the engineering department of the county.

Edmond Munyae Luusa was employed by the county government in 2014 through a family friend named Rosemary Munee, who was the then Secretary of Machakos county public service board who fraudulently put so many people on posts whose qualifications didn’t match.

Ms Munee’s deeds were discovered and she was interdicted for sometime but was later reinstated at some other department. Count officials made attempts to expunge those she had employed illegally but Mr Luusa has been left untouched since he had made friends with people in the system.

Mr Luusa according to information reaching this writer has endeared himself to the CEC in-charge, to make sure he’ll never be discovered.

After becoming ‘powerful’ and ‘untouchable’, the guy is said to have been constantly and secretly seeking for ways to oust the qualified staffers who could replace him by placing all work related mishaps to them.

The ‘engineer’ seems to be so protected, as efforts to get action from EBK have not bore fruits, despite him being not registered with the board.

According to his transcripts in our possession, Luusa studied a Bsc. Instrumentation and Control from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), that goes for four years which professionally should lead him into being a professional technologist.

The engineering profession has several cadres of qualifications,competences and licensing. From bottom, there are artisans from vocational training institutions and possess a year or less certificates, and are hands on guys in the field and work under supervision of a technician.

After artisans, there are technicians, who have diplomas and can do basic design work for wiring. They are also hands on workers as well and work under the supervision of a technologist.

The third cadre where Mr Luusa lies is a technologist, which is achieved after a four year course university graduate and s/he can do most of what the other two can do plus some administrative duties but can not commission works.

On top of the cadre is the engineer, who is allowed to design and oversee all works and implementation, planning, M & E, and administrative business.

First three get professional registration from the Kenya Engineering Technology Registration Board (KETRB) while engineers get registered by the EBK.

According to sources, Mr Luusa has been making professional mistakes that risk the lives of those working under him, while blaming other engineers on it.

For instance, it has been reported that county workers get electrocuted often while working under the alleged quack.

