Former Ugenya MP Christopher Karan, His Lawyer Arrested Over Forgery Of Election Document

Former Ugenya Member of Parliament Christopher Karan was on Wednesday arrested by sleuths attached to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC).

Karan was arrested alongside his lawyer for allegedly authoring a fake document he used in the 2017 petition against his political rival David Ochieng.

The former lawmaker allegedly presented a forged letter indicating that he had been hospitalised in a bid to seek the court’s approval to file responses to the petition challenging his election past a deadline stipulated by the court.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had approved Karan’s prosecution on April 5, through a gazette notice.

The High Court had annulled Karan’s 2017 election victory following a successful petition by Ochieng who contested the election as an independent candidate. In his petition, Ochieng stated that the election was marred by irregularities.

Karan, who won the election through an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, petitioned to challenge the High Court’s decision.

On August 16, 2018, the court of appeal dismissed the petition, ordering a by-election.

On April 6, Ochieng trounced Karan. He garnered 18,730 votes over Karan’s 14,507 to clinch the Ugenya parliamentary seat.

