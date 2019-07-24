Company Centered In Arror-Kimwarer Dams Scandal Contradicts DPP Haji’s Statement On The Case

Italian construction company CMC di Ravenna has finally spoken after facing charges in the Arror-Kimwarer dams scandal.

In a statement issued by the company, the company distanced itself from any wrongdoing adding that they will cooperate with the Kenyan authorities to settle the matter.

“The company is already working with the Kenyan judicial authority to settle the matter as soon as possible,” the statement read in part.

However, during his press briefing on Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji noted that the company had failed to cooperate with the investigators.

One of the company’s director is facing charges in Nairobi in relation to the scandal as Kenya is expected to seek his extradition.

According to investigators, work on the two dams has not started yet, an assertion that CMC di Ravenna disputes even as prosecutors maintain that no land where the dams were meant to be built has been acquired.

Prosecutors further accuse CMC di Ravenna and Kenyan officials of inflating the cost of building the two dams in the west of the country to Ksh63billion shillings from an original cost of Ksh46billion.

In their findings, DPP noted that the government made advance payments of Ksh19billion including Ksh11 billion unnecessary debt insurance, which prosecutors claim was shared out in accounts belonging to the conspirators and their agents.

However, CMC di Ravenna distanced himself from any links in those arrangements.

The company affirmed: “The accusation would refer, in fact, to the conditions of the financing, by banks of primary international standing, of the public works contracted by Kenya to CMC. CMC and its representatives did not participate in the negotiations.”

On Tuesday, Treasury Minister Henry Rotich on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to corruption charges in connection with the loss of billions of shillings in tenders related to the planned construction of two dams.

Rotich together with his PS Kamau Thugge were freed on Ksh15 million bail.

They are among the 26 people facing charges related to the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

