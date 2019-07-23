DP Ruto Should Resign Over His Utterances On Kimwarer Dam Scandal  – MP Mbadi

The arrest of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on Monday has elicited mixed reactions across the political divide over his implication in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Suba South MP John Mbadi has now thrown in his thoughts, calling for the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto together with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen over their previous utterances on the billions that were lost.

Speaking after the arrest of CS Rotich, Mbadi noted: “DP Ruto and his henchmen, including (Kipchumba) Murkomen, came out to publicly state that there was no impropriety in the matter.

“The indictment by the Director of Public Prosecution is, by extension, also an indictment of the DP and the senator. They should apologize for misleading Kenyans,” he told Nation.

Read: CS Henry Rotich To Be Arrested In Arror And Kimwarer Dam Scandal

He further added that the leaders who told Kenyans that no money was lost in the construction of the dams ought to tender their resignation.

Reiterating Mbadi’s sentiments, Cherengany MP Joshua Kutuny asserted that DP Ruto and Murkomen should stop defending corruption.

Kutuny exclaimed: “The indictments are a wake-up call to those who are quick to defend corruption. When the matter was being investigated, they cast aspersions on the DPP and DCI but evidence has exposed them. They should not mislead people [by saying] a community being targeted. This is a war against the corrupt.”

Read also: Treasury CS Henry Rotich Presents Self To DCI Following Arrest Order