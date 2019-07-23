DP Ruto Should Resign Over His Utterances On Kimwarer Dam Scandal  – MP Mbadi

The arrest of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on Monday has elicited mixed reactions across the political divide over his implication in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.
Suba South MP John Mbadi has now thrown in his thoughts, calling for the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto together with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen over their previous utterances on the billions that were lost.
Speaking after the arrest of CS Rotich, Mbadi noted: “DP Ruto and his henchmen, including (Kipchumba) Murkomen, came out to publicly state that there was no impropriety in the matter.
“The indictment by the Director of Public Prosecution is, by extension, also an indictment of the DP and the senator. They should apologize for misleading Kenyans,” he told Nation.
He further added that the leaders who told Kenyans that no money was lost in the construction of the dams ought to tender their resignation.
Reiterating Mbadi’s sentiments, Cherengany MP Joshua Kutuny asserted that DP Ruto and Murkomen should stop defending corruption.
Kutuny exclaimed: “The indictments are a wake-up call to those who are quick to defend corruption. When the matter was being investigated, they cast aspersions on the DPP and DCI but evidence has exposed them. They should not mislead people [by saying] a community being targeted. This is a war against the corrupt.”
The Cherangany legislator added that investigators should now move to unearth the faces of individuals behind the maize imports.
In as much as Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo welcomed the arrest, he noted that it will be very interesting to witness what charges will be held against the Treasury only releases funds.
“The role of the implementing ministries will be of interest to all of us. If the Treasury paid out money without due diligence, it will be their baby to carry,” the senator stated.
Speaking outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, Murkomen termed the report by the DPP a charade.
“I have looked at the charge sheets and I can tell you the entire thing is a charade, ” said the Elgeyo Marakwet senator.
