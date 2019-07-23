Intoxicated Kenyan Man In US Charged For Killing Prisoner, Injuring Officers

A Kenyan man living in the United States is facing felony murder charges as well as two counts of intoxication assault of a peace officer.

Patrick Mukuria Njogu is said to have been drunk driving when he collided with a Harris county sheriff deputy patrol car on Sunday at around 11.30 pm.

Two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were injured and the unidentified man they were taking to jail was killed on his way to the hospital. He too had been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

One of the deputies suffered a concussion, while the other suffered broken bones.

Mukuria, 39, who has a record of drunk driving convictions suffered a broken leg.

Overnight 2 @HCSOTexas Deputies were injured and a prisoner they were transporting to jail for DWI was killed when the patrol vehicle was hit head on by another drunk driver. The suspect has 3 prior DWI convictions and has been charged with murder. #DontDrinkAndDrive #DWI pic.twitter.com/RHen0s7W1h — Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) July 22, 2019

“This is more than his third DWI conviction. He has convictions from numerous states,” chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division for the Harris County DA’s Office, Sean Teare said.

The felony murder charge for Mukuria is a first-degree offense in Texas that carries a term of five to 99 years in prison should he be convicted.

“We are going to utilize every tool we have to discover where he became intoxicated, because the information we have right now is that he was highly intoxicated,” Teare continued.

“If there is anyone else we can old accountable for allowing this person to get that intoxicated and get our roadways, we’re going to put them in jail as well.”

Mukuria’s blood alcohol content, authorities said, at the time of the crash was 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit.

