Former KRA Boss John Njiraini Among 11 Shortlisted For NLC Chairman Position

Former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General John Njiraini has been shortlisted in the race to fill the National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman position.

In a notice on the local dailies, Njiraini and former Nyeri Town Constituency Member of Parliament Esther Murugi were among 11 successful candidates scheduled to appear for interviews on Monday, July 29.

Others are Mwenda Kiambi Makathimo, Robert Kipkosgei Kilimo, Patrick Silili Adolwa, Dr Humphrey K. Njuguna, Prof Paul Musili Wambua, Naomi Wagereka, Tiyah Galgalo Ali,Gershom Otachi Bw’Omwana and Dr Hussein O. Farah.

The position fell vacant following the end of the tenure of embattled former Chairman Mohammed Swazuri.

Swazuri and 16 co-accused are facing corruption charges on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) compensation amounting to Sh221.3 million.

The commission also shortlisted 50 people for the commissioner positions. The commission had advertised eight positions in the category.

The individuals have been scheduled to appear for interviews from Tuesday, July 30 to Friday, August 2.

The selection panel for the nominees for the appointment of the Chairperson and Members of NLC stated that it had received 117 applications for the Chairman position and 940 applications for the position of Member of NLC.

Njiraini joined KRA in March 2012 following his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta, then finance minister. He replaced Michael Waweru.

On June 6, he was replaced by James Githii Mburu who was appointed by Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

