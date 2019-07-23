Governor Kiraitu Orders Arrest Of Street Beggars In Meru 

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has issued an order for the arrest of beggars in Meru town.

Issuing the order, the county boss lamented that many beggars within the town whom he accused of enriching themselves by misusing other people.

He exclaimed: “All the people who bring in beggars to the streets should be arrested together with the beggars.”

Read: Meru County Speaker’s Bodyguard Shot Dead

However, he urged the people living with disabilities who are on the streets to ensure that they enroll with the newly launched Sacco that will aid them in making them self-reliant.

Murungi noted: “I encourage them to instead join the PWD Sacco to benefit from skills training and financial support.”

Furthermore, Murungi revealed that the county government will advertise some tenders that are separate for people living with disabilities to avoid cases of exploitation.

Read also: Meru Woman Nearly Kills College Girl She Found Naked On Her Matrimonial Bed

Speaking during the launch of the Sacco, Murungi stated that Ksh15 million has been set aside to jumpstart the PWD Sacco where Ksh10 million will be saved in the Sacco and the remainder used to train the members in different fields.

The Sacco Chairman, Mike Makarina noted: “We are ready to work day and night to ensure that the rights of the people with disabilities are respected.”

His sentiments were echoed by Deputy Governor, Titus Ntuchiu who urged Sacco leaders to come up with strategies to empower PWDs.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu