Ex-Governor Kidero Shares Light Moment With Rotich In Court (Photo)

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Tuesday morning shared a light moment with Treasury CS Henry Rotich who had been arraigned in court following his Monday arrest.

According to a picture seen by Kahawatungu, the two leaders could be seen together with lit-up faces as opposed to Rotich’s seemingly gloomed face when he walked in the court.

The former county boss is claimed to have approached the Treasury CS and offered pleasantries.

Kidero was in court for the mention of one of his corruption-related cases when he reached out to Rotich who had just walked into the court.

The Treasury boss together with his PS Kamau Thugge spent on Monday night at Muthaiga Police Station following their arrest after DPP Haji ordered.

Their other accomplices were held in several other police station in Nairobi and in Eldoret.

Deputy President William Ruto’s long-time lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Katwa Kigen are among the defense legal team.

Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen is claimed to be part of the defense team, even as other political leaders have criticized him over his utterances on the dam scandal.

After the arrest of Rotich, Murkomen was haste to make known his position following the arrest of the CS.

Speaking outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi on Monday, Murkomen termed the report by the DPP a charade.

“I have looked at the charge sheets and I can tell you the entire thing is a charade, ” Elgeyo Marakwet senator commented.

The prosecution team is led by special prosecutor Taib Ali Taib, Alexander Muteti and Emily Kamau, among others.

During his press conference on Monday, DPP Haji asserted that all the suspects will have to step aside once they have taken plea in the cases and will remain suspended until their cases are concluded.

Following his directions, President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to appoint another Treasury CS as well as the PS in the acting capacity.

Rotich is the first cabinet secretary to be arrested while still in office.

