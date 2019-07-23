KAA Announces Auction Of Aircrafts At Wilson For As Low As Ksh94,000

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced the auction of abandoned aircraft at Wilson Airport for prices as low as Ksh94,000.

In the advertisement, KAA has invited interested bidders for a public auction of the aircraft for prices ranging from Ksh94,300 to Ksh10 million.

In the advert, KAA exclaimed: “All purchasers are required to pay a deposit of Sh 100,000 for the items to be auctioned before the auction date.”

The action has been scheduled for August 9 while the viewing of the crafts starts on Wednesday and runs until August 8 at the Wilson Airport.

“All interested purchasers are requested to view the items as per the dates are shown above and verify their respective details as these are not warranted by the Auctioneer nor KAA as the items for sale “As where-is” basis,” KAA mentioned.

According to reports, a BE 55 Baron, designed and initially produced by the British aircraft manufacturer Avro has 40 people carrying capacity and will be auctioned at a reserve price of Sh94,000.

The most expensive Hulanda aircraft owned by Tandrill Limited will cost Ksh10.5 million and is registered 5H-KLA.

Other crafts include a John J. Hassel aircraft registered 5Y-NCF will cost Ksh169,000 as well as Fly 540 will also lose its F27 aircraft registered 5X-FFD has a reserve price of Ksh482,000.

KAA also commented: “Where the bid price is lower than the deposit price, the bidder will be refunded the difference between the bid and the deposit amount on presentation of the receipt.

“However, where the price is higher than the deposit the bidder will need to pay not less than 25 percent of the total value.”

