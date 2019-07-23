How Jubilee Government Lied About Just Ended AFCON (Video)

No government has ever promised so much for sports and delivered so little or nothing at all than the Jubilee government.

In one of their tones of unfulfilled pre-election pledges to the people of Kenya, the government, which came to power in 2013 promised to bid for the hosting rights of the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Well, as you know the 32nd edition of Africa’s flagship tournament was hosted by Egypt and won by Algeria last Friday in Cairo.

We were even to bid to host the 2019 AFCON…I think no government has ever lied more than the Jubilee government. pic.twitter.com/F6xEvtaO4b — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) July 23, 2019

Read:

Jubilee, while making the promise also committed to building five stadiums in all the major towns to boost growth of sports in the country, none have been delivered to date.

Meanwhile, Egypt, who stepped in for Cameroon, the original host of the 2019 AFCON, needed just five months to deliver a spectacular tournament.

The North African football powerhouse boasts numerous world class sporting facilities. Cairo alone had three stadiums in use including the venue for the final, Cairo Stadium.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu