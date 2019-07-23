Gor Mahia Skipper Harun Shakava Declares Intention To Quit

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava has made it known that he will leave the club at the end of the of his contract in December.

The defender is also open to a move if any interested club agrees to buy him. He maintains, however, that he is still a Gor Mahia player.

Shakava also disclosed that several clubs both locally and abroad are interested in his services.

Read:

“It is my own decision to quit the club at the end of my contract and I will not pen a new deal with Gor,” the former Kakamega Homeboyz player told Citizen Digital.

“No one has compelled me to take this action but it is my personal decision to look for other options elsewhere,” he added.

The towering stopper joined K’Ogalo in 2014 from Homeboyz and has enjoyed success with the team, winning several accolades including four Kenyan Premier League titles.

Read Also:

“The fact that a number of teams are interested in my services does not mean I have ditched Gor Mahia. I am still a Gor Mahia player and still have a contract that runs to December this year,’’ Shakava stressed.

Gor Mahia resumed training on Monday after returning from CECAFA Kagame Cup in Kigali, Rwanda where they failed to go past the quarter finals.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu