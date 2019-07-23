Hamisa Mobetto’s “Twin” Assumpta Waeni Denies Being Involved With Eric Omondi

Assumpta Waeni became an overnight internet sensation after a video of herself in bed with comedian Eric Omondi went viral.

But what really had people talking is her striking resemblance to Tanzanian singer and socialite Hamisa Mobetto.

The news spread like wildfire mostly because Eric had just ended things with his Italian girlfriend Chantal Grazioli.

The funny man denied that the woman in the short video clip was Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama but declined to name the woman.

“I’m surprised that people think the lady is Hamisa. Though I cannot reveal her name, I wish to clarify that the lady is not Hamisa Mobetto. As you can see in the video, I was asleep, so I couldn’t precisely know that she was taking a video. But, to be honest, it’s just a simple video that doesn’t prove anything.” he told a local daily.

Netizens found her and she has apparently been in a couple of Eric’s videos. On her Instagram profile, she states that she is a video queen and an actress.

During a Q&A session however, she denied dating Eric.

“Are you dating Eric Omondi?” a fan posed.

She replied, “I’m not dating Erick oooh.”

Waeni, 20, also revealed that she is in deed dating someone else and is a student at University of Nairobi.

