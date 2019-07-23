Kenyan Family Hopeful As Kin Living In Germany Still Missing After 10 Days

A Kenyan man has gone missing without a trace in, Berlin, Germany.

He has been identified as Edward Odhiambo who according to his family was last seen at a train station. This was 10 days ago.

Odhiambo is said to have left home on July 12 for a meet up with friends but never showed up.

His mates assumed that he had taken a detour to Kiel, where his sister resides.

But according to his kin, “None of his friends know where he is since that night, his roommate reported him missing because they all thought he was with me but nobody could find him on phone. It is unlike him to disappear without a word to anybody. This is not normal for him.”

His case has since been taken up by the Federal Criminal Police (KriPo), after CCTV footage showed him entering a club with a man who has had a couple of run-ins with the police.

“As of this evening (Sunday) the case is being handled by the KriPo and we’re hoping for good news. The case has been escalated because the last man seen with him has had previous run-ins with the police and is on their watch list,” she added.

The club is popular for selling drugs.

Barely a month ago, another Kenyan identified as Benson Wachira, a student at the University of Duisburg-Essen, was reported missing.

Wachira disappeared on June 29 after leaving his uncle’s home in Mettmann and never made it back home.

According to his family, he left to go look for his missing bag-pack that turned up a few days later at a police station.

The family also notes that the police are doing little to nothing to help find their missing kin who is yet to reach out to anyone of them.

