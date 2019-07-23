Dstv Launches 24 Hour African News Channel, Newzroom Afrika

MultiChoice has added a 24 hour news channel to its portfolio of news channels.

Newzroom Afrika joins the likes of CNN, BBC, Sky News, Al Jazeera, eNCA and SABC, all available on Dstv Access, Family, Compact, Compact plus and Premium packages.

The channel was launched on July 15 in a move that the group said “will add further news diversity to MultiChoice platforms”.

“News is one of the cornerstones of DStv and this new channel, with its unique insights into the African continent, will complement the already varied and popular set of news channels available to customers of the various DStv bouquets,” publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva said.

According to Ms Dziva, Newzroom Afrika will provide an in-depth coverage of issues affecting the African people. The style, she added, in which the stories will be covered will also be unique.

“Content ranging from breaking news and in-depth analysis to expert panel discussions, business and sport is covered in a style unique to the channel.

Cutting-edge systems and technology allow Newzroom Afrika to be broadcast in high-definition, with unmatched remote broadcasting capabilities that give journalists the freedom to roam wherever the news takes them,” she added.

Joining the team will be talk-show veteran JJ Tabane who will host Your View Africa Round Table while Vic Naidoo anchors Newz World. The star studded team will also include; Cathy Mohlahlana, Thulasizwe Simelane and sports-focused Marc Lewis, along with many other on-air personalities on the channel’s compelling line-up.

Newzroom Afrika will be live on DStv channel number 405 and will also be available via streaming on smartphone, tablet or desktop, through DStv Now.

The channel founded was by Thokozani Nkosi and Thabile Ngwato.

